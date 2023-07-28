Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 532 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $448.45 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $454.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

