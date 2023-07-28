Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 742 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 221,999 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,157,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $616,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,831.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $62,781.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,392 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $200.11 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.28 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBHT. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.