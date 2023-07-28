Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 771 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $139.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

