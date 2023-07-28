Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 8,362 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 33.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $764,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.14.

FICO opened at $820.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $793.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $722.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $389.83 and a 1 year high of $860.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.