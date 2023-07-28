Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 947 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Univar Solutions worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 12.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNVR opened at $35.98 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.97%. Univar Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

(Free Report)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.