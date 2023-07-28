Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vulcan Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.24. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VMC. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $218.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.79. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

