Zacks Research Comments on DISH Network Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DISH Network in a report released on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for DISH Network’s current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DISH Network’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

DISH Network Stock Down 3.3 %

DISH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on DISH Network from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DISH Network from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Shares of NASDAQ DISH opened at $6.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

Insider Activity

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 2,000,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,832.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Defranco purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.22 per share, with a total value of $12,440,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,832.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Chatham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the first quarter worth about $20,311,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $20,276,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in DISH Network by 51.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,004,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,020,000 after buying an additional 2,047,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in DISH Network by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after buying an additional 1,583,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 41.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,707,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after buying an additional 796,200 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

