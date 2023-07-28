Zacks Research Comments on Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.67%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,423,524 shares of company stock worth $44,951,491 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 156.3% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 250,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,411,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 42,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

