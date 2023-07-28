Zacks Research Comments on Stratasys Ltd.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Stratasys in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst D. Sinha anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Stratasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stratasys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $19.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stratasys by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Stratasys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Stratasys by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

