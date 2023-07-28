Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.40. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $6.52 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.38.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. American Equity Investment Life has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.96.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

