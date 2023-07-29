10,931 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after buying an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after buying an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Polaris by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,422,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,661,000 after buying an additional 195,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $134.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.20. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. Raymond James lowered Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

