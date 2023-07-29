111,123 Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,843,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,163,000 after purchasing an additional 343,132 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 307,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,802,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,346,000 after acquiring an additional 190,339 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,124,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $19.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.