12,332 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 85.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $285.66 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $184.80 and a 52-week high of $314.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.44 and a 200-day moving average of $285.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 2.42.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $5.6528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

ASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

