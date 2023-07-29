198,181 Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 26,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $26.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.336 per share. This represents a yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.