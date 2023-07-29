23,561 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,720 shares of company stock valued at $30,159,487 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $167.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.89. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.