30,092 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 24.2% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in NRG Energy by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 161,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 71,518 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 233.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $37.72 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 17.12% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.