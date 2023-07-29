5,587 Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,274,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,515,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67,507.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,290,000 after buying an additional 795,234 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,988,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 780,383 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.67 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

