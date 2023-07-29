98,738 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 98,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,248,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 19.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Rollins by 24.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

NYSE ROL opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

