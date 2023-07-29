A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the June 30th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Handelsbanken started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19,725.00.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of AMKBY opened at $10.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Stories

