AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Short Interest Update

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, Arquus, cellcentric, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

