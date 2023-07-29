Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

