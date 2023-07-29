Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Acuity Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.14.

NYSE AYI opened at $166.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.02. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.48%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

