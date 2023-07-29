adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of adidas in a research note issued on Monday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ADDYY. UBS Group upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.13.

ADDYY stock opened at $101.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.88. adidas has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $102.63. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). adidas had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%. adidas’s payout ratio is currently 109.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 22.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 356.9% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

