AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,900 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 167,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered AFC Gamma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on AFC Gamma from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Compass Point reduced their price target on AFC Gamma from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AFC Gamma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Insider Activity at AFC Gamma

In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 51,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $536,179.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,633,527 shares in the company, valued at $37,970,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AFC Gamma news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 51,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $536,179.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,633,527 shares in the company, valued at $37,970,357.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 87,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $873,293.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,502,218 shares in the company, valued at $35,092,224.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 140,464 shares of company stock worth $1,429,692 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 42.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 34,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 32.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after acquiring an additional 190,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $291.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.48%.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medical and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

See Also

