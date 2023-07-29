AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 13,370 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 77.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFII. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,231,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,978,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in TFI International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in TFI International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFII shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on TFI International from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

NYSE:TFII opened at $127.49 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.86 and a twelve month high of $129.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.85. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

