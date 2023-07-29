AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 333 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Portland General Electric worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 777,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after acquiring an additional 32,383 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after acquiring an additional 121,141 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 80,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,043 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. 58.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $47.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

