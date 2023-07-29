AGF Management Ltd. Acquires 341 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of PNM Resources worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

PNM Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

PNM Resources stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

