AGF Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 47,122 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,087 shares of company stock valued at $6,880,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.09.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.