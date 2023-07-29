AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.3% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 89,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 198,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 11.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS:CBOE opened at $140.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.18.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total value of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,983 shares in the company, valued at $25,234,173.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,849 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,405 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

