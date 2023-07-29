AGF Management Ltd. Buys 14,612 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 306 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,865,652.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $25,070.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,652.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,570 shares of company stock valued at $400,592 and have sold 30,278 shares valued at $2,770,408. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $98.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.