AGF Management Ltd. Buys 4,124 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 302.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.13.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $928.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $932.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $882.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $680.00 and a 12-month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.42 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.