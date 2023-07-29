AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,621 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Alkermes worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,107,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after buying an additional 828,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alkermes by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,080,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,756,000 after buying an additional 827,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alkermes by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,413,000 after buying an additional 556,097 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,644,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,491,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alkermes news, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at $494,497.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $784,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,667.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Wysenski sold 41,250 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $1,288,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,497.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,184 shares of company stock worth $2,161,837 over the last ninety days. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alkermes Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on ALKS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. Alkermes had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Profile



Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Stories

