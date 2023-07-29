AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 685.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 726.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,576 shares during the period. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $69,934,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 1,731.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,194,000 after purchasing an additional 249,884 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Biogen by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after buying an additional 247,691 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $265.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.15 and a 200 day moving average of $286.38. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.19.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

