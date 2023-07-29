AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Landstar System worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $203.34 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.51 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

