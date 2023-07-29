AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,657 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Radian Group worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Radian Group by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDN. Compass Point upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Radian Group stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.50.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory Serio sold 11,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $282,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,180.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 18,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,990 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,892 shares of company stock valued at $3,242,329. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Articles

