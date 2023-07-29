AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,331.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Further Reading

