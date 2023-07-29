AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.60 Million Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,073,000 after buying an additional 84,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,743,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,471,000 after buying an additional 380,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after buying an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.4 %

Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

