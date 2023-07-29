AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.68 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of BWX Technologies worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after acquiring an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after purchasing an additional 211,329 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,458,000 after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,556,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $68.70 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

