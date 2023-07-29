AGF Management Ltd. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

IBM opened at $143.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average of $131.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.