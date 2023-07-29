AGF Management Ltd. Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

CAG stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.05. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.96%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

