AGF Management Ltd. Invests $3.47 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $99.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HZNP shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.