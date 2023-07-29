AGF Management Ltd. Invests $3.48 Million in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 167,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,206,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.