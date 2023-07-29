AGF Management Ltd. Invests $3.50 Million in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,823,000 after buying an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after buying an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,763,000 after buying an additional 39,362 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,148,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 446,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after buying an additional 83,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $212.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.27. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $136.61 and a fifty-two week high of $213.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $79,661.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.