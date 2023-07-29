AGF Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,026,000 after purchasing an additional 139,129 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,411,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DLB stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.18. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.95 million. Analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $469,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,322.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,548 shares of company stock worth $10,308,580 over the last three months. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

