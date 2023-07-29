AGF Management Ltd. Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $117,896.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,534.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $147,658.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $117,896.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,534.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,259,041 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $165.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day moving average is $142.68. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $172.54.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.11.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

