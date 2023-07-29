AGF Management Ltd. Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 250,026 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116,822 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,626 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $41,433,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,356,000 after buying an additional 2,092,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

HPE stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

