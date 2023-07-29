AGF Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Cirrus Logic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $43,435,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after acquiring an additional 328,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2,991.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,684,000 after acquiring an additional 315,684 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $111.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $372.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Loop Capital cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

