AGF Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,838 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,166,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92,212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,809,000 after purchasing an additional 132,541 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,348 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KBR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

KBR Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,642,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBR stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $65.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.24.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.06%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

