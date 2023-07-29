AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 2,022 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $163.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $892.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.11 million. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

