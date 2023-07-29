AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 24,594 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,594 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,691,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,259,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,735,000 after purchasing an additional 286,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.22 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

